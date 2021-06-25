3 Ad-Tech Stocks That Skyrocketed -- Could the Growth Continue?

In today's video I look at fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI). These three stocks have recently seen a substantial bullish move in stock price. Below I share a few highlights from the video.

The main reason for the price movement is Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google announcing a delay of its Sandbox initiative. The Sandbox initiative is Google's plan to phase out support for third-party cookies. Third-party cookies help these ad-tech companies track user behavior in order to provide more relevant ads. The delay offers these companies more time to put suitable solutions in place for when third-party cookies are phased out. Trade Desk and PubMatic currently have strong fundamentals when you look at the trailing 12 months (TTM). Both companies have profitable earnings, positive cash flow from operations, and a strong balance sheet with substantial cash and short-term investment and no debt. When you look at valuation metrics, Trade Desk was the most expensive. At the same time, Trade Desk has recently announced an expansion in India, accelerating this company's growth.

