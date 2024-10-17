3 Accounts Rich People Keep Money in That You Should Too

Rich people make many financial moves that the average person can’t even dream of doing. Yet one area where they haven’t cornered the market, financially speaking, is where they put some of their money.

Rich people are very good at figuring out how to maximize their money (or hiring the right people to do so for them), be that by earning interest, avoiding paying taxes in certain ways, or other workarounds that enable them to grow their wealth. The good news is, several of the account types are accessible to almost anyone with money to save.

Let’s take a look at a few places where you can keep your money just like the rich do, and earn the kind of interest that might actually make you rich, too.

Brokerage Accounts

If investing still feels overwhelming to you, do as the rich do and put your savings into a brokerage account.

Brokerage accounts give you the benefits of earning interest faster than you would in a savings account. This is a type of account that allows you to buy and sell different kinds of investments, but it also acts a bit like a bank account, meaning you can gain access to at least some of your funds pretty quickly and easily.

Most of these accounts do not have deposit limits, though some institutions may only be able to insure up to a certain amount of your money. However, keep in mind that there are numerous types of brokerage accounts, and many have fees involved, some do have minimum deposits and there may be other restrictions. So, be sure to do your research before committing to one.

Roth IRAs

Roth IRAs are tax-advantaged accounts you most likely only hear about in relationship to retirement. While they are designed as a retirement savings vehicle, because you can’t touch the money without penalty until age 59 ½, they’re also an incredible way to grow your savings into much more through the power of compound interest.

After you’ve paid the taxes on your paycheck, you can put money into a Roth IRA, and when it finally comes time to withdraw this money as early as 59 ½, you won’t be taxed again on those withdrawals. Rich people often have multiple types of retirement savings accounts, and utilize this type to free up income that they won’t have to worry about being taxed in retirement.

These accounts really shine because they invest the contributions you put into income-earning assets like mutual funds, stocks and bonds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The returns are typically higher than what you can get in even a high-yield savings account.

Look for Roth IRAs that offer you an initial bonus for deposits of a certain dollar amount and be sure to consult with an accountant around your retirement withdrawal strategy.

401(k) Plans

Another tax-advantaged account that rich people use, but you can too, is a type also typically tied to retirement: the 401(k) plan. Most people are familiar with the version offered by an employer, often with matching funds up to a certain percentage. However, you can also open a solo 401(k) if you’re self-employed and reap the same benefits.

What’s great about these is that some of the money you put in is not taxed, and neither are the earnings, until it’s time to take the money out in retirement. The only exception to the taxation rule is if you make distributions from this account into a designated Roth IRA. In 2024, you can defer up to $23,000 of your contributions from taxes. If you’re 50 and older, you can make an additional catch-up contribution of $7,500. The total amount deferred cannot exceed $76,500 for those making catch-up contributions, and $69,000 for those who are not.

While you may not have riches to put into these accounts yet, they’re a good start to earning your own wealth.

