3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks You Can Buy For Less than $100 Right Now

Key Points

These top healthcare companies all have strong underlying businesses.

Their low valuations can make them attractive for bargain hunters.

They also all pay dividends at a higher rate than the S&P 500 average.

Valuations for many stocks are sky-high, and that can make now an unappealing time to invest in the stock market. However, there are still some great value buys that don't involve taking on a lot of risk or investing in unknown companies.

Three of the best bargains you can buy today come from the healthcare sector. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are all trading at incredibly low valuations with respect to earnings, and you can buy their shares for less than $100 apiece. Here's why they could be great investments to add to your portfolio right now.

1. AstraZeneca

U.K.-based AstraZeneca stock currently trades at around $90, and with some terrific growth prospects, it could be a stellar buy for the long term. The healthcare company has been aggressively expanding its business via acquisitions and investments. By 2030, the company aims to reach $80 billion in annual revenue, and it's targeting its core operating margin to be a percentage at least in the mid-30s.

To put its growth into context, consider that over the trailing 12 months, the company has generated $58.1 billion in sales, with earnings totaling $9.4 billion. There's some excellent growth on the horizon for AstraZeneca, which makes the stock look like a steal of a deal. This year, it's up around 38%.

Currently, AstraZeneca's stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just under 18, based on analyst expectations. This is well below the S&P 500 average forward P/E multiple of 22. And for a company that's growing well, shares should arguably be valued much higher. An extra incentive to buy the stock is its dividend, which now yields 1.7%.

2. CVS Health

The share price of pharmacy giant CVS Health has rallied more than 70% this year. But even with the surge, the stock still trades at a little less than $80 today. The company is generating stronger results of late, showing investors that it's a safer stock than it may have seemed a year ago.

David Joyner took over as CEO last year, and the business has shown some good progress since then. During the first nine months of 2025, revenue rose roughly 8% to $296.4 billion. CVS also recently upgraded its guidance for adjusted earnings per share, now projecting they will be within a range of $6.55 to $6.65 for the full year (versus the previous forecast of $6.30 to $6.40).

The stock's P/E multiple looks inflated at over 200, but that's weighed down by a recent goodwill impairment charge. Its forward P/E of 11 gives a better glimpse into just how cheap the stock really is. CVS Health also offers an attractive dividend, which yields 3.3% -- that's triple the S&P 500 average of around 1.1%.

3. Pfizer

Another top healthcare stock to consider buying today is Pfizer. It trades at around $25, and investors haven't been eager to load up on it, as it's down 5% this year. The company's sales have been declining due to diminished demand for its COVID-19 products. Pfizer has, however, been able to keep things fairly steady; it projects sales to come in at $62 billion this year, slightly less than the nearly $64 billion it reported a year ago.

The lack of interest and excitement in the stock has arguably made it one of the best deals out there today, as it trades at a forward P/E of less than 9. According to the consensus analyst price target of over $28, the stock has an upside of more than 10% from where it is right now.

Over the long term, however, there could be more room for Pfizer's business to become more valuable as it pivots away from COVID products and pursues other opportunities. Its recent acquisition of Metsera, whose focus is on developing next-gen obesity therapies, is a clear sign that Pfizer isn't content with sales being stagnant. This could be an underrated growth stock to buy and hold. And at 6.5%, it also offers investors the highest current yield on this list.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.