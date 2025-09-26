3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks You Can Buy for Less than $100 Right Now

Key Points All these companies face headwinds that are weighing down their valuations.

They are, however, looking at ways to strengthen their growth prospects in the long run.

The most expensive stock listed here trades at just 15 times its trailing earnings.

Want to invest in some low-priced stocks that possess a lot of upside in the long run? The stocks listed below could be great options for bargain hunters, as each one trades at less than $100 per share and is deeply undervalued. While they haven't been doing all that well of late, over the long run, they could generate some terrific returns given their low valuations.

Here's why you'll want to consider putting $100 (or more) toward investments in Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) despite their lackluster performances this year.

1. Novo Nordisk

Danish pharma company Novo Nordisk is a big player in the GLP-1 drug market, with Wegovy (for weight loss) and Ozempic (for diabetes) being two core products that generate billions of dollars in revenue for its business.

Its share price crashed in late July when the company lowered its guidance for the fiscal year, as growth was a bit slower than expected. Novo Nordisk has been fighting a losing battle to keep knockoff compounded versions of its popular drugs off the market. These two headwinds have resulted in the stock price falling close to 32% so far this year; as of Wednesday's close, shares were trading at just under $59.

While the stock looks like it's in bad shape, there's plenty of reason to remain bullish on it. Wegovy is still in the early stages of its growth, particularly as it expands into new markets. Meanwhile, the oral version of Wegovy looks promising, with participants in a phase 3 trial losing an average of 16.6% of their body weight after 64 weeks, which is in line with how the injectable version performs.

The healthcare stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of only 15, which makes it look like a steal of a deal given its long-term growth potential. While it's not having a great year, Novo Nordisk is likely to rebound.

2. Target

Big-box retailer Target is another stock that has been struggling badly this year. It's down almost 35%, and is currently trading at around $88 per share. Its revenue through the first six months of the year has totaled $49.1 billion, down 2% year over year. Consumers have been pulling back on discretionary spending, and that's made it difficult for the company to grow its top line.

It's a challenge for Target: Economic conditions won't make a quick turnaround easy, particularly as consumers battle higher costs due to tariffs. Earlier this year, however, the company announced plans to grow sales by $15 billion by the end of the decade, as it focuses on its online marketplace and offering same-day delivery.

There are challenges ahead, but the business is by no means in peril. It generated nearly $3 billion in free cash flow over the trailing 12 months and is in solid financial shape. It trades at an incredibly low valuation, with its P/E multiple slightly over 10. You'll need some patience with Target, but this seems like an underrated stock worth buying.

3. Pfizer

Rounding out this list is another top healthcare company: Pfizer. As of Wednesday's close, the stock was trading at just over $24, and seems on track for another challenging year -- it's down 9% since January. It's also down more than 50% from the highs it reached back in 2021, when its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment were promising products in its portfolio.

Growth investors are concerned about the company's future, as it faces multiple patent cliffs, and its sales today aren't all that strong. Through the first half of 2025, revenue has risen by just 1%, to $28.4 billion.

But Pfizer has been expanding its pipeline via acquisitions, and recently announced plans to purchase GLP-1 drugmaker Metsera for up to $7.3 billion. After falling short with its GLP-1 products, Pfizer is hoping the acquisition can give it some formidable options in the obesity market. There are no guarantees, however: Metsera isn't generating any revenue yet, and while it has some promising drugs in development, nothing has been approved thus far.

Pfizer's strong financials are why investors shouldn't give up on the stock. While growth may be sluggish, it generates ample free cash flow ($12.4 billion over the past 12 months), which it can use to help pursue acquisitions such as Metsera and other companies. Not every move will pay off, but all it needs is just one big blockbuster drug that shows promise, which can strengthen its top line and attract growth investors in the process.

As with the other stocks on this list, there's some risk with Pfizer. But at a P/E of 13, it's a cheap buy that comes with a good margin of safety, which can compensate investors for the uncertainty.

David Jagielski has positions in Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

