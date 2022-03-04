3 5G Stocks To Watch Today

Are These Good 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now?

5G stocks seem to be gaining attention in the stock market today as investors eye more defensive names. For the most part, this shift in overall sentiment is likely due to less-than-ideal conditions seen in markets now. Whether it is the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, global supply shortages, or inflation, there are plenty of headwinds to consider. As such, investors could be looking at some of the top 5G stocks in the stock market now. For one thing, this would not be all that surprising. After all, in our increasingly tech-reliant world, 5G wireless connectivity is an increasingly available convenience.

Among the leading names on this front now would be Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Through its ever-growing 5G network, the company has and continues to serve clients across a vast array of fields. This includes but is not limited to the health care, cloud, and consumer discretionary markets. In fact, the company made numerous notable announcements at its investor day yesterday. For starters, Verizon is currently working to cover 175 million users with its 5G Ultra Wideband network, It aims to do so by the end of the year. Moreover, the company is also now working with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) via a strategic partnership. Through the current team up, the duo are exploring the uses of Verizon’s 5G expertise in bolstering the metaverse.

At the same time, investors could also consider semiconductor companies that develop 5G-powering tech. Namely, companies such as Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) make chips that are crucial components in 5G systems today. Particularly, the likes of Marvell recently topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in its latest quarterly earnings report. On that note, here are three top 5G stocks to know now.

AT&T Inc.

Starting us off today, we have telecommunications giant AT&T. The company is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media, and entertainment. Impressively, the company powers more than 100 million consumers in the U.S. with communications and entertainment experiences across mobile and broadband. Through its WarnerMedia subsidiary, the company provides premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands. They include HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros among others.

Last month, the company announced that it will spin off AT&T’s interest in WarnerMedia in connection with the previously announced transaction with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA). The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. “In evaluating the form of distribution, we were guided by one objective — executing the transaction in the most seamless manner possible to support long-term value generation,” said AT&T CEO John Stankey. “We are confident the spin-off achieves that objective because it’s simple, efficient, and results in AT&T shareholders owning shares of both companies, each of which will have the ability to drive better returns in a manner consistent with their respective market opportunities.”

In January, the company also reported its fourth-quarter and full-year financials. Diving in, consolidated revenue for the quarter was $41 billion. The company also reported an earnings per share of $0.69 compared to a loss of $1.95 a year ago. Cash from operations for the quarter was $11.3 billion. The company says it continues to lead the industry in postpaid phone net adds, gaining more subscribers than in the prior 10 years combined. It also added more than 1 million fiber subscribers. All things considered, is T stock worth investing in today?

Qualcomm Inc.

Following that, we have Qualcomm, a multinational corporation that creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology. The company also owns critical patents to the 5G, and 4G mobile communications standards. In fact, its foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 4G and 5G smartphone. It also continues to bring the benefits of mobile to industries like automotive, the Internet-of-Things (IoT), and computing.

Earlier in the week, the company announced new upgraded features and capabilities to its Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Platform Gen 2. Upgrades designed to include support for standalone 5G mmWave as well as the all-new Qualcomm 5G RF Sensing Suite. The two new key features will help proliferate the adoption and deployment of FWA. Qualcomm continues to be a premium provider of FWA solutions. The successful adoption of the Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platforms and growing demand for FWA technologies is attributable to the efficiencies and cost reductions they bring from installation to deployment. 5G FWA networks also eliminate the need for fiber, potentially delivering enormous cost savings.

It also announced new and enhanced solutions to its rapidly expanding automotive technology portfolio. Notably, it is enhancing its Snapdragon Digital Chassis connected vehicle platforms and introduced a feature for Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services. Dubbed Connectivity-as-a-Service, it brings new technology collaborations to support out-of-the-box connectivity. For these reasons, is QCOM stock a buy?

T-Mobile US Inc.

Last but not least, we have T-Mobile in focus today. In brief, the company is one of, if not the largest supplier of 5G connectivity services in the U.S. Through its nationwide 5G network, the company boasts some of the fastest internet speeds in the business. Notably, with its expansive connectivity offerings, the company continues to see strong demand from consumers. Following a bump in business throughout the pandemic, T-Mobile posted exceptional figures throughout its fiscal 2021.

In its latest financial update posted last month, the company revealed several key operational highlights. Firstly, it ended the fiscal year with $5.6 billion in free cash flow, almost double year-over-year. Secondly, T-Mobile saw its core adjusted EBITDA surge to $23.6 billion for the year, a record high. Topping off all of that, the company is also looking at a whopping 5.5 million total postpaid net additions to its network in 2021. By T-Mobile’s estimates, it continues to lead the industry on this front, marking its seventh consecutive year doing so.

Moreover, T-Mobile does not seem to be slowing down in the least bit. As of last week, it is currently working with Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) on cutting-edge IoT solutions. Through this partnership, the duo are offering T-IoT, a 5G-powered global IoT connectivity service for enterprises. As it stands, the service is available across 188 destinations on 383 networks worldwide. With T-Mobile seemingly firing on all cylinders now, will you be keeping an eye on TMUS stock?

