The 2x Yield SCHD ETF Is Here. Dividend Investors Might Not Be Ready for What It Does.

Key Points

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is one of the most popular dividend ETFs in the marketplace.

Its combination of balance sheet quality, dividend history, and high yield has delivered strong long-term results.

The YieldMax U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF (DDDD) aims to double that yield, with some caveats.

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If you're a dividend investor, you've probably at least heard of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) if you aren't already an investor in it. It's currently the 2nd largest dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the world with more than $83 billion in assets, behind only the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. Its strategy, which considers balance sheet quality, dividend history, and yield, has delivered strong results since its 2011 launch. It's currently one of the best-performing dividend ETFs of 2026.

With the current boom in leveraged and ultra-high yield products in the ETF marketplace, it shouldn't be a surprise that this fund has become a target. Earlier this month, YieldMax launched the YieldMax U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF (NYSEMKT: DDDD). Its objective is to deliver twice the annual distribution yield of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF.

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How does the 2x Yield SCHD ETF work?

At its core, the YieldMax U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF is an option income strategy. This is usually the case for any product that aims to magnify the yield of an equity basket.

In this fund's case, it plans to hold the components of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF while simultaneously writing options on a select subset of the fund's holdings to generate additional premium income. The option strategies used could vary over time but are expected to be optimized to current market volatility conditions.

In my opinion, this is the correct way to structure the YieldMax fund. Many funds will use synthetic products, such as options or swaps contracts, to mimic long exposure. Owning the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF itself along with its component holdings provides direct exposure to the underlying security. Using synthetic positions can subject holdings to imprecise correlation and the added cost of layering and managing these trades.

Perhaps the primary consideration in going with the YieldMax ETF and the Schwab ETF is the yield versus growth trade-off.

The YieldMax fund yield will presumably be around 7%, given that the Schwab fund yield is currently around 3.5%. But that added yield comes at the expense of share price upside.

In bull markets, covered option strategies usually lag because the capital growth that is sacrificed often outweighs the added yield. In down markets, they can do a better job of outperforming because the extra yield can offset some share price losses. Covered option strategies are usually at their best in sideways or low-volatility markets.

With the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, you're aiming for long-term growth and dividend income. With the YieldMax U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF, you're aiming for high premium income today. It's two different strategies for two different types of income investors.

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David Dierking has positions in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.