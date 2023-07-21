2U's (TWOU) edx and JFF Launch a MicroBachelors Initiative

2U, Inc.’s TWOU edX, in collaboration with Jobs for the Future (“JFF”) and The Charles Koch Foundation, has unveiled the edX MicroBachelors Program Pathway Initiative.



This program aims to assist adults in pursuing a bachelor's degree by providing them access to MicroBachelors programs on edX without any expenses. Additionally, participants will have the chance to interview at companies seeking qualified candidates for roles that don’t require a conventional two or four-year degree.



JFF is dedicated to transforming the U.S. workforce and education systems and will play a crucial role in supporting the initiative. It will be responsible for identifying and assessing candidates for the program. JFF’s long history of advocating for policies and systems that foster equal opportunities for economic progress will help ensure the initiative's success.



The Charles Koch Foundation is actively backing the initiative through two significant avenues. Firstly, it will financially support the MicroBachelors programs for 500 learners over a span of three years. Secondly, the foundation will offer resources to JFF to conduct a comprehensive efficacy study. This study aims to evaluate and measure the effectiveness and efficiency of utilizing MicroBachelors program credentials as criteria for recruitment purposes.

Other Partnerships to Boost 2U’s Degree Program Average Revenues

2U has established significant partnerships recently with prominent companies to boost top-line growth and cover costs. Shares of the company have declined 35.2% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 42.1% in the same time frame due to high setup and marketing expenses.



These partnerships are expected to boost the average program revenues in the upcoming quarters. The degree program average revenues were $2,523 in the previous quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWOU’s second-quarter 2023 degree program average revenues per full course equivalent is pegged at $2,370.23, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from degree program segment is pegged at $136 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4.89%.



The edX recently revealed that the University of Cape Town (“UCT”) has become the latest addition to the global edX partner network. By joining this network, UCT aligns with numerous universities and institutions to broaden access to top-quality education worldwide. Furthermore, UCT and edX are collaborating closely to develop 15 new courses and five new professional certificate programs.



The Raspberry Pi Foundation, a global education charity focused on empowering young individuals to harness digital technologies creatively, has joined the global edX partner network. As part of this collaboration, the foundation has introduced a collection of 20 online courses.



Tel Aviv University ("TAU") has also become a member of the global edX partner network, joining a prestigious group of institutions dedicated to offering quality education worldwide. TAU has unveiled its inaugural offering on the edX platform, a professional certificate program called Viruses and How to Beat Them: From Cells to Pandemics.



These partnerships will not only boost degree program average revenues but also contribute to the overall brand awareness and acquisition of new customers.

