2U (TWOU) Price Target Increased by 17.56% to 7.25

The average one-year price target for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been revised to 7.25 / share. This is an increase of 17.56% from the prior estimate of 6.17 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 248.79% from the latest reported closing price of 2.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in 2U. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWOU is 0.04%, a decrease of 17.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.11% to 86,440K shares. The put/call ratio of TWOU is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 9,765K shares representing 11.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,784K shares, representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 21.26% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,016K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,103K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 38.56% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 5,746K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,304K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 30.70% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,418K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,485K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 45.93% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,373K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,418K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWOU by 36.07% over the last quarter.

2U Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor-it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.