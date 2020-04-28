2U (TWOU) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

2U, Inc. TWOU is set to release first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 30.



For the quarter, 2U expects revenues between $170 million to $180 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $174.08 million, indicating 42.4% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line stands at a loss of 47 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting a decline of 213.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 7.9%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.



Factors to Watch



2U’s top line is expected to have benefited from strong student demand for the company’s matured programs and full course equivalents or FCE in the to-be-reported quarter.



Expected increase in enrollments in short-term programs offered by the company is likely to have boosted top-line growth due to coronavirus-led lockdown in the to-be reported quarter.

Additionally, consistent university demand for the company’s full investment revenue share model across portfolio among institutional clients is likely to have driven the top line.



Moreover, increasing demand for the company’s expanding short-term course products from students and most recognizable brands in the world, including MIT, LSC, Oxford, Yale, Stanford and Cambridge is expected to have contributed to Alternative Credential segment revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



Notably, 2U is currently the only comprehensive provider of non-degree STEM products to universities, which is likely to have accelerated the company’s top-line growth from boot camps, recently added to the company’s portfolio of offerings.



However, efforts to scale enrollments in newer programs and boost enrollment in matured programs is likely to have increased online marketing and sales costs in the to-be-reported quarter.



Key Developments in Q1



Notably, The University of London and the London School of Economics and Political Science agreed to expand an undergrad program offered by 2U from one degree in data science to include six additional group degrees launching in 2020 and 2021.



What Our Model Says



According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



2U has an Earnings ESP of -5.64% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



