2U Spikes On $1 Bln Buyout Offer From Byju's

(RTTNews) - 2U, Inc. (TWOU) shares are surging more than 22 percent on Wednesday morning trade after India's educational technology company Byju's reportedly made $15 per share, worth $1 billion buyout offer. Bloomberg in an exclusive report said Byju's plans a cash deal and the offer represents 61 percent premium to shares of 2U at the close on Tuesday.

Currently, shares are at $11.41, up 22.69 percent from the previous close of $9.30 on a volume of 2,595,861. The shares have traded in a range of $7.28-$46.52 on average volume 1,797,843 for the last 52 week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.