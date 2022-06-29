Markets
2U Spikes On $1 Bln Buyout Offer From Byju's

(RTTNews) - 2U, Inc. (TWOU) shares are surging more than 22 percent on Wednesday morning trade after India's educational technology company Byju's reportedly made $15 per share, worth $1 billion buyout offer. Bloomberg in an exclusive report said Byju's plans a cash deal and the offer represents 61 percent premium to shares of 2U at the close on Tuesday.

Currently, shares are at $11.41, up 22.69 percent from the previous close of $9.30 on a volume of 2,595,861. The shares have traded in a range of $7.28-$46.52 on average volume 1,797,843 for the last 52 week period.

