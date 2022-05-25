2U Shares Continue On Bearish Trend

(RTTNews) - 2U, Inc. (TWOU) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning, continuing a bearish trend since May 20. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $9.37, down 11.60 percent from the previous close of $10.60 on average volume of 1,112,750. The shares have traded in a range of $8.12-$46.52 on average volume of 1,772,549.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.