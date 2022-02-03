2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) shareholders are up 17% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

This week we saw the 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) share price climb by 17%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 73%. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

2U wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, 2U saw its revenue grow by 29% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 20% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:TWOU Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

2U is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think 2U will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

2U shareholders are down 64% for the year, but the market itself is up 9.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand 2U better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that 2U is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

