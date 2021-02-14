2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$57.08

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 20% over the past week following 2U, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TWOU) latest annual results. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were US$775m and statutory losses were US$3.22 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:TWOU Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for 2U from 15 analysts is for revenues of US$930.9m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 26% to US$2.38. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$911.7m and losses of US$2.45 per share in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrades to both revenue and loss per share forecasts for this year.

The consensus price target rose 16% to US$57.08, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic 2U analyst has a price target of US$65.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$45.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that 2U's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 20%, compared to a historical growth rate of 32% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 14% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that 2U is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple 2U analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for 2U you should be aware of.

