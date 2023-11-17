News & Insights

Markets
TWOU

2U CEO Christopher Paucek Steps Down, Appoints CFO Paul Lalljie As Successor

November 17, 2023 — 08:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - 2U, Inc. (TWOU), an online education platform, said on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Paucek has stepped down with immediate effect. Paucek will remain an employee of the company through December 15, when he will transition to Special Advisor.

2U has appointed current finance chief Paul Lalljie as its new CEO.

Lalljie, who joined 2U in 2019, has served as CFO for nine years while working for 18 years at Neustar, Inc., an information services business.

Matt Norden, the company's Chief Legal Officer, will assume the role of CFO.

Norden has over a decade of experience at 2U. Prior to 2U, he was the General Counsel at TOMS Shoes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWOU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.