2U CEO Christopher Paucek Steps Down, Appoints CFO Paul Lalljie As Successor

(RTTNews) - 2U, Inc. (TWOU), an online education platform, said on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Paucek has stepped down with immediate effect. Paucek will remain an employee of the company through December 15, when he will transition to Special Advisor.

2U has appointed current finance chief Paul Lalljie as its new CEO.

Lalljie, who joined 2U in 2019, has served as CFO for nine years while working for 18 years at Neustar, Inc., an information services business.

Matt Norden, the company's Chief Legal Officer, will assume the role of CFO.

Norden has over a decade of experience at 2U. Prior to 2U, he was the General Counsel at TOMS Shoes.

