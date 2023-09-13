2seventy bio (TSVT) to Cut Jobs & Expand JW Therapeutics Deal

2seventy bio, Inc. TSVT announced that it would eliminate 176 jobs, a reduction of approximately 40% of its workforce, in the wake of the macroeconomic environment for oncology cell therapy companies and the near-term headwinds for its business. The company's shares have declined on the same.

The workforce reduction is part of the company’s restructuring of its business operations and research and development model, which aims to significantly reduce costs while supporting the execution of a prioritized plan for TSVT’s long-term growth.

The restructuring initiatives are expected to result in annualized cost savings of at least $65 million, or approximately $130 million, in the 2024-2025 period. 2seventy bio expects additional savings as it plans to right-size facilities and reduce related external spending by 2025.

The company expects a one-time restructuring cost of approximately $9 million due to the above-mentioned activities, which will primarily be incurred in the third quarter of 2023.

The current balance of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities is expected to support operations into 2026.

The going seems to be tough for the company.

2seventy bio now expects annual Abecma revenues in 2023 in the United States to be lower than the $470-$570 million range previously projected based on an anticipated decline in Abecma sales in the third quarter.

The company has a development and commercialization agreement with Bristol Myers BMY for Abecma.

The FDA has accepted Bristol Myers and 2seventy bio’s supplemental biologics license application for Abecma in adult patients with triple-class exposed, relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA assigned a target action date of Dec 16, 2023.

Management also stated that the phase I dose escalation study of bbT369 has progressed slower than anticipated due in part to the FDA-mandated safety stagger and the often-aggressive nature of relapsed and/or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which can result in patients becoming ineligible for treatment. The study is, however, actively enrolling at the third dose level despite these constraints. Given the anticipated pace of accrual and treatment, 2seventy bio expects to present data from the bbT369 study at a medical meeting in 2024.

2seventy bio is also working with the FDA to enable the restart of the PLAT-08 clinical study of SC-DARIC-33 in acute myeloid leukemia.

The company has decided to internally advance fewer pipeline programs.

Concurrently, TSVT and JW Therapeutics announced plans to expand the strategic alliance to accelerate the research and development of T Cell-based immunotherapies and autoimmune therapies. Both companies collaborated last year.

The companies intend to add up to two additional candidates from the 2seventy portfolio, one in solid tumor indications using T-cell receptor-based technology and a second in autoimmune disease using a CAR T cell approach.

Meanwhile, Nick Leschly has stepped down as Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the company upon the identification of his successor. Chip Baird, formerly Chief Financial Officer, is now the CEO.

In 2021, bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE separated its oncology portfolio and programs into a separate, publicly traded company, 2seventy bio.

bluebird retained its severe genetic disease portfolio and program.

2seventy bio currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

