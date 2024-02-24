2seventy bio (TSVT) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 10.88

The average one-year price target for 2seventy bio (NasdaqGS:TSVT) has been revised to 10.88 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.86% from the latest reported closing price of 5.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in 2seventy bio. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 10.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSVT is 0.07%, a decrease of 25.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.54% to 52,714K shares. The put/call ratio of TSVT is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kynam Capital Management holds 5,954K shares representing 11.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,509K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing an increase of 83.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSVT by 57.16% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,498K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,335K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,649K shares, representing a decrease of 56.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSVT by 40.24% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,047K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

2seventy bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Its name, 2seventy bio, reflects why 2seventy bio does what 2seventy bio does - TIME. Cancer rips time away and its goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour — to give the people 2seventy bio serve more time. 2seventy bio is building the leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company, focused on discovering and developing new therapies that truly disrupt the cancer treatment landscape. With a deep understanding of the human body’s immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, 2seventy bio’s applying this knowledge to deliver next generation cellular therapies that focus on a broad range of hematologic malignancies, including the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, as well as solid tumors. Its research and development is focused on delivering therapies that are designed with the goal to "think" smarter and faster than the disease. Importantly, 2seventy bio remains focused on accomplishing these goals by staying genuine and authentic to its "why" and keeping its people and culture top of mind every day.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.