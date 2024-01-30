News & Insights

TSVT

2seventy bio to sell experimental cell therapies to Regeneron

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 30, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo and Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Adds further details and background in paragraphs 2 to 4

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cancer treatment maker 2seventy bio TSVT.O will sell all its experimental cell therapies to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O for an upfront payment of $5 million and focus on its sole approved product Abecma, the two companies said on Tuesday.

2seventy bio's shares rose more than 10% in premarket trade.

In September, 2seventy said it plans to cut 40% of its workforce to lower costs and focus on its cancer cell therapy Abecma, for which it has partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N.

Investors were pushing for changes within 2seventy, with activist investor Engine Capital urging for a board refresh at the company and insisting for focusing exclusively on Abecma.

Regeneron will take on the program, infrastructure and personnel costs related to 2seventy's trials and pay the company just one milestone payment - for the first major market approval of the first approved product.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

US Markets
More articles by this source ->

