2seventy bio to lay off 40% of workforce

September 12, 2023 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Sept 12 (Reuters) - 2seventy bio TSVT.O said on Tuesday it plans to lay off about 40% of its workforce to lower costs and focus on the biotech firm's cancer cell therapy Abecma.

The company will save about $130 million in 2024-25 as it eliminates 176 roles.

2seventy bio said it expects a decline in Abecma sales in the third quarter and U.S. revenue for the therapy in 2023 could be lower than the $470-$570 million range it previously projected.

The company added that CEO Nick Leschly will step down and transition to the role of chairman.

