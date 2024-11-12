2seventy Bio reports Q3 EPS (19c), consensus (24c)

Reports Q3 revenue $13.5M, consensus $15.04M .Ended quarter with approximately $192 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities; expected cash runway beyond 2027 “We are very pleased to report 42% sequential growth in quarterly Abecma sales, which was part of a continued expansion of the CAR-T class into earlier lines for multiple myeloma. When combined with the significant progress our team has made in streamlining our cost structure, 2seventy continues to make meaningful progress on our goal of achieving breakeven operations,” said Chip Baird, chief executive officer, 2seventy bio (TSVT). “Abecma has a differentiated safety profile, as further supported by recent real-world evidence. Physicians familiar with Abecma understand that with effective use of bridging, they can achieve deep and durable responses. With more than 16,000 patients diagnosed annually in the U.S., we believe Abecma will continue to hold a meaningful place

