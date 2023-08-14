2seventy bio, Inc. Q2 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - 2seventy bio, Inc. (TSVT) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$42.09 million, or -$0.83 per share. This compares with -$77.42 million, or -$2.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 167.4% to $36.05 million from $13.48 million last year.

2seventy bio, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$42.09 Mln. vs. -$77.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.83 vs. -$2.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $36.05 Mln vs. $13.48 Mln last year.

