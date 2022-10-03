2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) insider upped their holding by 251% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for 2seventy bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSVT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

2seventy bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Nick Leschly made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.5m worth of shares at a price of US$12.20 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$14.55. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:TSVT Insider Trading Volume October 3rd 2022

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

2seventy bio Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at 2seventy bio. In total, insiders sold US$359k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does 2seventy bio Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that 2seventy bio insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$9.2m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About 2seventy bio Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought 2seventy bio stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. But insiders own relatively little of the company, from what we can see. So the company doesn't look great on this analysis. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for 2seventy bio that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: 2seventy bio may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.