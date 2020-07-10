2Q20 IPO Rankings for the Big Four Accounting Firms

In the second quarter of 2020, 38 IPOs raised $15.1 billion, mostly in June as the market bounced back amid soaring IPO returns. The slow start to the quarter caused activity to decline from the 2Q19, when 62 IPOs raised $25.1 billion, boosted by Uber and other unicorns. Healthcare was the most active sector due to a steady stream of large biotechs, followed by tech, which saw only a modest pickup in activity. The Big Four accounting firms appeared on 29 of the quarter’s 38 IPOs (76%), which raised 83% of proceeds. With every offering requiring audited financials, there were 38 auditing engagements (61 including SPACs) with 12 accounting firms.



