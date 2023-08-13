2nd Quarter Economic and Capital Market Review - Clark Capital Management Group

Video Description: Head of Client Portfolio Management Glenn Dorsey and Senior Client Portfolio Manager Peter Eisenrich sit down with Head of Marketing Patty Quinn McAuley to discuss Clark Capital’s latest economic and capital market review.

