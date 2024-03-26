2nd Circuit 'demystifies' test for workplace bias claims in win for plaintiffs

By Daniel Wiessner

March 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a former supermarket manager's lawsuit alleging that her sexist male supervisor targeted her to be fired, using the case to clarify that workers terminated for legitimate reasons can still win discrimination lawsuits.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said workers only have to show that bias played a role in a firing or other employment decision, and not that the decision itself was a pretext for discrimination, to survive dismissal in the early stages of a lawsuit.

It is well established that plaintiffs can bring so-called "mixed motive" claims where employers have both legitimate and unlawful reasons for making a decision under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and comparable state laws. But for decades courts have diverged on the proper way to analyze those claims when employers ask the court to rule in their favor early on in a case.

The 2nd Circuit revived a lawsuit against supermarket operator Golub Corp by Elaine Bart, who says her manager at a Price Chopper store in Connecticut made rude comments about women and said they should not be managers before firing her for falsifying food safety logs.

Bart admits that she doctored the logs, but says the decision to fire her was also motivated by the manager's animus toward women.

A spokesperson for Golub, a family-owned company based near Albany, New York, that operates 130 stores in five states, declined to comment. A lawyer for Bart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bart managed the food service and deli departments at the Oxford, Connecticut, store beginning in 2017, according to court filings. She says the store manager called female workers "idiots" and "ding dongs," said women were too sensitive for management jobs, and told Bart that a ten-year-old could do a better job than she had.

Bart in 2018 complained to human resources about the manager's treatment of workers, and soon after was found to have falsified food logs for a third time and fired, according to her 2020 lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Kari Dooley in New Haven, Connecticut, granted summary judgment to Golub last year. Dooley said that because Bart had admitted to violating company policies, she could not show that the company citing her misconduct as the reason for her firing was a pretext for sex discrimination.

Dooley applied the framework created in the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court case McDonnell Douglas Corp v. Green for Title VII cases that involve circumstantial rather than direct evidence of discrimination.

Under McDonnell Douglas, employers can offer up legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons for an employment decision, shifting the burden to workers to show that those reasons were pretextual.

The 2nd Circuit on Tuesday said that a line of rulings in the 50 years since McDonnell Douglas was decided had established that the pretext requirement could not be applied to mixed motive claims.

Instead, plaintiffs in those cases only have to show that discrimination was a factor in an employment decision to survive summary judgment, the panel said.

Writing for the court, Circuit Judge William Nardini said the case presented an opportunity to "demystify" the burden plaintiffs face at the summary judgment stage of mixed-motive discrimination cases, "which has admittedly not always been articulated in our case law with the utmost clarity."

"A plaintiff ... need only show that the employer’s stated reason — even if true or factually accurate — was not the 'real reason,' in the sense that it was not the entire reason due to a coexisting impermissible consideration," Nardini wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Amalya Kearse and Gerard Lynch.

The case is Bart v. Golub Corp, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-238.

For Bart: James Sabatini of Sabatini & Associates

For Golub: Joshua Auxier of FLB Law

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)

