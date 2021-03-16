2K Enters Long-term Partnership With Tiger Woods; Announces Acquisition Of HB Studios Multimedia

(RTTNews) - Videogame publisher 2K has agreed to an exclusive, long-term partnership with Tiger Woods. Woods' partnership with 2K includes rights for his name and likeness to appear exclusively in the PGA TOUR 2K franchise, as well as any other golf games published by 2K during the partnership term.

2K also has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held HB Studios Multimedia Ltd. Headquartered in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada, HB Studios specializes in creating console, mobile, and PC games. It will join as a wholly-owned studio for 2K upon the closing of the acquisition.

