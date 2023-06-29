2H 2023 Market Outlook & Thematic ETF Ideas

(1:15) - Can The United States Avoid a Recession Or Is It Imminent?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X ETFs, about the market outlook and thematic investment ideas for the second half of 2023.

Stocks are on pace for their best first half in 40 years, climbing over all walls of worries. The rally is primarily being driven by mega-cap stocks that have benefited from optimism about artificial intelligence. Additionally, the economy, labor market, housing, and American consumers have proven to be far more resilient than experts believed earlier.

Jon likes high-quality defensive companies, and dedicated exposure that benefits from increased investment in AI, onshoring, and infrastructure. His favorite thematic investing areas are robotics & AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ and the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ are both up more than 37% year-to-date. Nvidia NVDA is their top holding.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU holds companies like Netflix NFLX that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF BUG and the iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF IHAK invest in companies like Zscaler ZS and Palo Alto Networks PANW that benefit from rising spending on cybersecurity solutions.

Disclosure: Neena owns CLOU & IHAK in the ETF Investor Portfolio.

