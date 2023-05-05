2G energy (ZGBEF) Declares $0.14 Dividend

2G energy said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.14 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $96.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in 2G energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZGBEF is 0.12%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDTS - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 68.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGBEF by 11.17% over the last quarter.

