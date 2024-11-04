2CRSi SA Achieves Strong Financial Performance

2CRSI SA (FR:AL2SI) has released an update.

2CRSi SA has reported impressive financial results for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, with revenue soaring to €223 million, significantly surpassing its revised target of €190 million. The company also achieved an EBITDA of €6.4 million, demonstrating a return to profitability driven by substantial growth and efficient cost management. This performance highlights 2CRSi’s successful adaptation to its new business structure, following the divestiture of its Boston group.

