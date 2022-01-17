29%of this Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at Genasys Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GNSS ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Genasys

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chair of the Strategic Advisory Board & Chairman Emeritus, John Coburn, sold US$550k worth of shares at a price of US$7.97 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$3.92. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was John Coburn.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 27.00k shares for US$116k. But insiders sold 69.03k shares worth US$550k. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:GNSS Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders at Genasys Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Genasys. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$89k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Genasys Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Genasys insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$3.1m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Genasys Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The transactions over the last year don't give us confidence, and nor does the fairly low insider ownership, but at least the recent buying is a positive. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Genasys you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.