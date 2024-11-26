News & Insights

Stocks

29Metals Unveils Promising Copper Discoveries at Golden Grove

November 26, 2024 — 04:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

29Metals Ltd. has reported promising high-grade copper intercepts from its recent drilling at the Golden Grove site, potentially expanding the mineralized area of the Europa zone. These new findings could significantly enhance future copper production, with potential cost synergies between the Europa and Xantho Extended zones. The ongoing exploration at Golden Grove continues to build on the site’s long history of successful resource expansion.

For further insights into AU:29M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.