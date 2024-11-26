29Metals Unveils Promising Copper Discoveries at Golden Grove

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.
29Metals Ltd. has reported promising high-grade copper intercepts from its recent drilling at the Golden Grove site, potentially expanding the mineralized area of the Europa zone. These new findings could significantly enhance future copper production, with potential cost synergies between the Europa and Xantho Extended zones. The ongoing exploration at Golden Grove continues to build on the site’s long history of successful resource expansion.
