29Metals Sees Mixed Production Results Amid Strong Cash Flow

October 22, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Ltd. reported a mixed performance for the September 2024 quarter, with copper production at Golden Grove declining to 4.4kt, while zinc production increased to 19.1kt. The company generated $42 million in operating cash flow and $26 million in free cash flow, maintaining liquidity with $104 million available by the end of September. Despite challenges, the firm remains focused on environmental strategies and water management at Capricorn Copper.

