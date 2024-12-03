29Metals to Raise $180M for Debt Refinancing and Mining

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Ltd. is undertaking a $180 million equity raising to refinance its debt and fund the development of the Gossan Valley mining project. This financial move aims to reduce senior debt by $28 million and extend debt maturities to 2028, improving liquidity and supporting production flexibility. The initiative highlights 29Metals’ strategic focus on enhancing its mining operations and financial stability.

