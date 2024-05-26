29metals Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29metals Limited has announced the issue of 11,434,442 new performance rights under its employee incentive scheme, with the issue date set for May 24, 2024. These securities, detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing, will not be quoted on the ASX.

