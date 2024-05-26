29metals Expands Market Presence with New ASX Listing

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29metals Limited has announced the application for quotation of 163,271 ordinary fully paid securities, under the ASX security code 29M, to be listed on the ASX. This move, dated May 27, 2024, reflects the company’s efforts to expand its presence in the financial markets and offer new opportunities for investors.

