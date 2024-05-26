News & Insights

Stocks

29Metals Director Buys Shares, Shows Confidence

May 26, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

Jacqui McGill AO, a director at 29Metals Limited, has significantly increased her stake in the company by acquiring an additional 44,277 ordinary shares at $0.4517 each, bringing her total holding to 151,379 shares. The shares were issued under the Non-executive Director Salary Sacrifice Share Plan, a scheme approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting. This move demonstrates a substantial vote of confidence from McGill in the company’s future.

For further insights into AU:29M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.