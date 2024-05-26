29Metals Director Buys Shares, Shows Confidence

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

Jacqui McGill AO, a director at 29Metals Limited, has significantly increased her stake in the company by acquiring an additional 44,277 ordinary shares at $0.4517 each, bringing her total holding to 151,379 shares. The shares were issued under the Non-executive Director Salary Sacrifice Share Plan, a scheme approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting. This move demonstrates a substantial vote of confidence from McGill in the company’s future.

