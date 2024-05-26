29Metals Director Bolsters Shareholding

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Limited has announced that director Martin Alciaturi has increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring 44,277 ordinary fully paid shares at $0.4517 per share, bringing his total holdings to 241,834 shares. This change occurred under the company’s Non-executive Director Salary Sacrifice Share Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

For further insights into AU:29M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.