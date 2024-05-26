29Metals Director Bolsters Shareholding

News & Insights

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Limited has announced that director Martin Alciaturi has increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring 44,277 ordinary fully paid shares at $0.4517 per share, bringing his total holdings to 241,834 shares. This change occurred under the company’s Non-executive Director Salary Sacrifice Share Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

