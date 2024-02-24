29Metals (ASX:29M) Price Target Decreased by 25.49% to 0.55

The average one-year price target for 29Metals (ASX:29M) has been revised to 0.55 / share. This is an decrease of 25.49% from the prior estimate of 0.74 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.35 to a high of 0.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 188.82% from the latest reported closing price of 0.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in 29Metals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 29M is 0.05%, an increase of 13.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.01% to 26,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 7,590K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,035K shares, representing an increase of 33.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 47.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,953K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,405K shares, representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 30.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,013K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares, representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 18.42% over the last quarter.

FNCRX - Franklin Natural Resources Fund Class C holds 1,870K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares, representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 28.76% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,502K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares, representing an increase of 31.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 42.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.