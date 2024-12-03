News & Insights

29Metals Advances Gossan Valley Project at Golden Grove

December 03, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

29metals Ltd. (AU:29M) has released an update.

29Metals Limited has approved the investment in the Gossan Valley project at its Golden Grove mine in Western Australia, with a promising internal rate of return of 34%. This new mining front is expected to boost production flexibility and extend the mine’s life by replacing declining ore sources. The project is anticipated to generate significant cash flow, with a pre-tax net present value of $110 million.

