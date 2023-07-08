29Metals (29M) Price Target Decreased by 5.57% to 1.18

News & Insights

The average one-year price target for 29Metals (29M) has been revised to 1.18 / share. This is an decrease of 5.57% from the prior estimate of 1.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.69 to a high of 3.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.51% from the latest reported closing price of 0.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in 29Metals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 29M is 0.06%, an increase of 27.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 19,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 5,583K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,081K shares, representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 40.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,405K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,932K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 43.63% over the last quarter.

FNCRX - Franklin Natural Resources Fund Class C holds 1,286K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,137K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 43.19% over the last quarter.

