29Metals (29M) Price Target Decreased by 11.76% to 1.25

The average one-year price target for 29Metals (29M) has been revised to 1.25 / share. This is an decrease of 11.76% from the prior estimate of 1.41 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.69 to a high of 3.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.03% from the latest reported closing price of 0.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in 29Metals. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 23.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 29M is 0.07%, an increase of 35.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.77% to 19,750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 6,081K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,849K shares, representing a decrease of 61.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 52.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,405K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,436K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 0.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,932K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 43.63% over the last quarter.

FNCRX - Franklin Natural Resources Fund Class C holds 1,286K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 19.49% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,175K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 29M by 3.78% over the last quarter.

