29 Companies Hiring in Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to change our workforce, some companies are looking for essential employees to help them accommodate a rapid increase in demand. Below, you'll find details, in brief, about what these companies are looking for as well as links to each company's InHerSight page to better inform your decision. Visit each company's corporate website to apply to the open positions and research new ones, or explore other open jobs on InHerSight. Our match tool can connect you to recently posted jobs in your field.

These 29 companies are hiring

To meet increased demand, it's adding 20,000 jobs, both in-store and delivery.

The hardware chain is looking to hire workers who've lost their jobs because of COVID-19 for full- and part-time job opportunities.

This grocery chain is the parent company to brands like Safeway and Randalls. It's hiring for about 30,000 temporary positions. Lean on Albertsons, especially if you're a hospitality or food service worker who lost your job because of COVID-19.

Most of Aldi's nearly 5,000 open positions are in-store retail positions, but the company has a few openings in corporate roles.

The delivery giant will add 100,000 workers to meet heightened demand. Most jobs are in delivery and in warehouses.

The wholesaler is hiring for jobs in a wide variety of roles, notably job candidates to help them manage the increase in sales and shoppers.

The company needs 50,000 additional employees to keep up with demand. Staffers who work directly with patients will receive $150 to $500 bonuses.

The company plans to hire about 50,000 new employees by the end of April. Most positions will be temporary.

For both in-store and distribution roles, these chains will hire 25,000 full- and part-time employees all over the country.

This pizza chain needs about 10,000 new pizza makers, delivery drivers, and customer service representatives. It will also need CDL Class A–certified drivers to help ensure its supply chain stays intact.

This food delivery service is focusing on hiring restaurant workers who've lost their jobs because of COVID-19.

As this healthcare company pivots to build ventilators, it needs workers to help fulfill its expanded manufacturing needs.

Here's another food delivery service on the lookout for new employees to help get orders from place to place.

In the next three months, this grocery delivery service plans to hire 300,000 full-service shoppers.

Like pizza joints across the country, Jet's is hiring delivery drivers to help staff all of its locations.

The parent company of Harris Teeter and Fred Meyer, Kroger plans to hire at least 10,000 additional team members.

The hardware giant is hiring short- and long-term positions to accommodate needs in locations all over the country.

Hiring all over the world, Microsoft Teams needs software engineers, sales, and more to grow the company at this time.

With children out of school, this online learning platform is hiring thousands of teachers to help keep the cogs turning.

The pizza company will hire 20,000 people to aid in deliveries and carry-out orders.

Full-benefit positions here! Pepsi will hire 6,000. No other details are available at this time.

With more than 30,000 open positions, Yum! Brands' Pizza Hut needs virtual call center agents, cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers, and drivers to complete its orders.

This grocery chain plans to hire thousands of in-store and distribution center workers.

The communication platform is looking for customer success support, engineers, account executives, and more due to increased demand.

The retailer is hiring in-store and distribution center hourly full-time and part-time workers, with an additional $2 an hour raise for each employee until at least May 2.

To meet rising demand, Uber's food delivery offshoot Uber Eats is looking for more drivers.

With about 9,500 full- and part-time positions, this drugstore is looking for pharmacy techs, shift leads, customer service reps, and more.

The company has expedited its hiring process from two weeks to 24 hours to fill about 150,000 temporary positions in stores, clubs, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers. It's also working with workers from the restaurant and hospitality industries who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19.

With many workers now meeting from home, Zoom needs tech support, engineers, business services reps, and others to fill out its team.

