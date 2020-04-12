29 Companies Hiring in Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic

This article originally appeared on InHerSight.com, a website where women rate the female friendliness of their employers and get matched to companies that fit their needs.
As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to change our workforce, some companies are looking for essential employees to help them accommodate a rapid increase in demand. Below, you'll find details, in brief, about what these companies are looking for as well as links to each company's InHerSight page to better inform your decision. Visit each company's corporate website to apply to the open positions and research new ones, or explore other open jobs on InHerSight. Our match tool can connect you to recently posted jobs in your field.
These 29 companies are hiring
7-Eleven
To meet increased demand, it's adding 20,000 jobs, both in-store and delivery.
Ace Hardware
The hardware chain is looking to hire workers who've lost their jobs because of COVID-19 for full- and part-time job opportunities.
Albertsons
This grocery chain is the parent company to brands like Safeway and Randalls. It's hiring for about 30,000 temporary positions. Lean on Albertsons, especially if you're a hospitality or food service worker who lost your job because of COVID-19.
Aldi
Most of Aldi's nearly 5,000 open positions are in-store retail positions, but the company has a few openings in corporate roles.
Image source: Getty Images.
Amazon.com
The delivery giant will add 100,000 workers to meet heightened demand. Most jobs are in delivery and in warehouses.
Costco
The wholesaler is hiring for jobs in a wide variety of roles, notably job candidates to help them manage the increase in sales and shoppers.
CVS
The company needs 50,000 additional employees to keep up with demand. Staffers who work directly with patients will receive $150 to $500 bonuses.
Dollar General
The company plans to hire about 50,000 new employees by the end of April. Most positions will be temporary.
Dollar Tree / Family Dollar
For both in-store and distribution roles, these chains will hire 25,000 full- and part-time employees all over the country.
Domino's Pizza
This pizza chain needs about 10,000 new pizza makers, delivery drivers, and customer service representatives. It will also need CDL Class A–certified drivers to help ensure its supply chain stays intact.
DoorDash
This food delivery service is focusing on hiring restaurant workers who've lost their jobs because of COVID-19.
GE Healthcare
As this healthcare company pivots to build ventilators, it needs workers to help fulfill its expanded manufacturing needs.
GrubHub
Here's another food delivery service on the lookout for new employees to help get orders from place to place.
Instacart
In the next three months, this grocery delivery service plans to hire 300,000 full-service shoppers.
Jet's Pizza
Like pizza joints across the country, Jet's is hiring delivery drivers to help staff all of its locations.
Kroger
The parent company of Harris Teeter and Fred Meyer, Kroger plans to hire at least 10,000 additional team members.
Lowe's
The hardware giant is hiring short- and long-term positions to accommodate needs in locations all over the country.
Microsoft
Hiring all over the world, Microsoft Teams needs software engineers, sales, and more to grow the company at this time.
Outschool
With children out of school, this online learning platform is hiring thousands of teachers to help keep the cogs turning.
Papa John's International
The pizza company will hire 20,000 people to aid in deliveries and carry-out orders.
Pepsi
Full-benefit positions here! Pepsi will hire 6,000. No other details are available at this time.
Pizza Hut
With more than 30,000 open positions, Yum! Brands' Pizza Hut needs virtual call center agents, cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers, and drivers to complete its orders.
Publix
This grocery chain plans to hire thousands of in-store and distribution center workers.
Slack
The communication platform is looking for customer success support, engineers, account executives, and more due to increased demand.
Target
The retailer is hiring in-store and distribution center hourly full-time and part-time workers, with an additional $2 an hour raise for each employee until at least May 2.
Uber
To meet rising demand, Uber's food delivery offshoot Uber Eats is looking for more drivers.
Walgreens
With about 9,500 full- and part-time positions, this drugstore is looking for pharmacy techs, shift leads, customer service reps, and more.
Walmart
The company has expedited its hiring process from two weeks to 24 hours to fill about 150,000 temporary positions in stores, clubs, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers. It's also working with workers from the restaurant and hospitality industries who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19.
Zoom
With many workers now meeting from home, Zoom needs tech support, engineers, business services reps, and others to fill out its team.
10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*
David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.
Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20
John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool has an ownership interest in InHerSight. Motley Fool CFO Ollen Douglass serves on the board of directors for InHerSight. InHerSight has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, Slack Technologies, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale, CVS Health, Lowe's, and Uber Technologies and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft, short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft, short May 2020 $120 calls on Zoom Video Communications, short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon, and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.