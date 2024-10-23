29 Analysts Have This To Say About Oracle

29 analysts have shared their evaluations of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 13 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 11 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $177.79, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.28% from the previous average price target of $161.22.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Oracle by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Zukin RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $165.00 - Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $205.00 $175.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Outperform $202.00 $201.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Neutral $140.00 $120.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $190.00 $175.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $195.00 $175.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $202.00 $172.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $190.00 $175.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $157.00 $140.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $175.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $170.00 $150.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $173.00 $160.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $155.00 $135.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $172.00 $160.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $140.00 $105.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $175.00 $160.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $175.00 $160.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $180.00 $165.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $125.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $175.00 $155.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Oracle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Oracle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Oracle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Oracle's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

A Deep Dive into Oracle's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Oracle's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.86% as of 31 August, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Oracle's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oracle's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 30.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oracle's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.05%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.81. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

