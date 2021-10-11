28%of this Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Orion Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:ORN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Orion Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board, Austin Shanfelter, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$198k worth of shares at a price of US$3.92 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$5.08. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 28% of Austin Shanfelter's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Austin Shanfelter.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ORN Insider Trading Volume October 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of Orion Group Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Orion Group Holdings insiders own 8.3% of the company, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Orion Group Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Orion Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Orion Group Holdings insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Orion Group Holdings has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

