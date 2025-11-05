28% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

Key Points

Apple has been one of Buffett's biggest success stories, and AI could mark the beginning of a new chapter for the company.

Mitsubishi Corp is an underrated play on bringing AI technology to non-technical markets.

Amazon is an example of how it's better to be late than never own a great stock.

Multi-billionaire and investing legend Warren Buffett has created vast wealth for himself and countless investors as head of Berkshire Hathaway.

Buffett doesn't manage funds directly, but through the famous holding company. Berkshire Hathaway's stock portfolio holds nearly four dozen companies today, with a combined market value surpassing $300 billion.

You won't find too many technology stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, but there are some heavy hitters. In fact, Buffett holds about 28% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio in just three artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

Here is what you need to know about each one.

1. Apple

Position value: $76.0 billion, 24.3% of portfolio

One of Buffett's best investments, iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) also puts Berkshire Hathaway in a position to benefit from AI opportunities. The stock is more than a fourth of Berkshire's portfolio, even after Buffett sold millions of shares of shares to trim the position. Apple boasts a vast consumer-facing iOS ecosystem with more than 2.3 billion active devices. It's ideal for distributing AI products and services.

However, Apple has gotten off to a slow start in AI. Its initial launch of AI features for iOS, dubbed Apple Intelligence, has been a flop to this point. Apple is currently revamping its Siri voice assistant with AI, slated to launch next year, and is investigating integrating third-party AI software into iOS devices.

Despite a less-than-ideal start to Apple's AI era, the company's formidable ecosystem and brand moat have afforded it a pretty substantial margin for error. It still seems likely that Apple will eventually strike it big with consumer-facing AI products and services. Meanwhile, Apple's recent third-quarter results showed that it still has its fastball in hardware design; the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air look like home runs.

2. Mitsubishi Corp

Position value: $9.4 billion, 3% of portfolio

Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp (OTC: MSBHF) probably flies under the radar a bit because it doesn't trade on a major U.S. stock exchange. However, Buffett has been a big fan since Berkshire first took a stake in 2019. The company develops and sells a range of products across eight diverse business groups. It is developing AI technologies through a wholly owned subsidiary, MC Digital.

MC Digital offers technology products and consulting services for customers in various non-technical industries. For example, MC Digital might help a large grocery store optimize its supply chain. There will likely be an enormous opportunity during the coming decade as companies in non-technical domains seek expertise and tools to modernize and implement AI in their businesses.

Berkshire actually raised its stake in the Mitsubishi Corp earlier this year, boosting its ownership to about 10.2%. Berkshire Hathaway has extensive operations in industrials and energy, so Buffett is well-versed in the markets in which the company operates. The fact that Buffett and Berkshire have increased their ownership in Mitsubishi Corp despite being a net seller of stocks in recent years speaks volumes about their sentiment toward its prospects.

3. Amazon

Position value: $2.5 billion, 0.8% of portfolio

E-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one that got away from Buffett, who has publicly acknowledged missing out on the company when he passed on investing in it years ago. Berkshire Hathaway has since added Amazon to its portfolio as a relatively modest position, a decision made by Buffett's investment managers back in early 2019. Amazon's AI appeal is two-fold.

First, AI is a direct growth catalyst for Amazon's cloud platform, AWS. Amazon's cloud revenue growth accelerated to 20% in the third quarter of 2025, while management touted its rising cloud capacity to support future demand. Second, Amazon is a sneaky robotics play. A recent report indicated that Amazon could eventually replace as many as 600,000 human workers, a potential game changer for its e-commerce segment's profit margins.

Amazon is as relentless as it gets in pursuing new growth opportunities. Its digital ads business is now growing at more than 20% on an annualized revenue run rate of $70 billion. Meanwhile, Amazon is the runaway leader in U.S. e-commerce, and online sales still account for less than 20% of total retail spending.

Despite Buffett initially passing on Amazon, Berkshire's eventual stake shows that it's never too late to invest in exceptional companies.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.