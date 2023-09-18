News & Insights

28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition

September 18, 2023 — 11:44 am EDT

Many parents and parents-to-be know that college can be a major expense, but they may be underestimating a major cost that comes much sooner in a child's life -- child care. A recent study conducted by NetCredit found that in most states, child care actually costs more than college, with child care costing $1,031 more than public college tuition on average across the states.

Here's a look at all of the states where child care is a larger financial burden than college tuition.

Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hawaii

  • Child care annual cost: $21,016
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,021
  • Difference in annual cost: $15,995

Traffic on Brooklyn Bridge at sunset with Manhattan skyline in the background (New York, USA).

New York

  • Child care annual cost: $23,231
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,280
  • Difference in annual cost: $15,951

Beautiful cloudy day of Los Angeles downtown skyline and palm trees in foreground.

California

  • Child care annual cost: $9,881
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,019
  • Difference in annual cost: $6,862
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

North Carolina

  • Child care annual cost: $9,123
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,370
  • Difference in annual cost: $5,753
Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Washington

  • Child care annual cost: $10,812
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,164
  • Difference in annual cost: $4,648

Atlanta, Georgia, USA midtown skyline from PIedmont Park.

Georgia

  • Child care annual cost: $9,464
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,835
  • Difference in annual cost: $4,629
The skyline of Jersey City, New Jersey from New York Harbor with the Statue of Liberty in the foreground.

New Jersey

  • Child care annual cost: $14,438
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $10,212
  • Difference in annual cost: $4,226
Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona

  • Child care annual cost: $8,322
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,898
  • Difference in annual cost: $3,424

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Child care annual cost: $6,949
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,757
  • Difference in annual cost: $3,192
Naples, Florida, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Florida

  • Child care annual cost: $6,810
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,802
  • Difference in annual cost: $3,008
Richmond, Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the James River.

Virginia

  • Child care annual cost: $11,316
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,721
  • Difference in annual cost: $2,595

Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

Massachusetts

  • Child care annual cost: $11,554
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,980
  • Difference in annual cost: $2,574
Photography of the Denver Skyline at Sunset with snowy winter peaks in distance.

Colorado

  • Child care annual cost: $9,291
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,103
  • Difference in annual cost: $2,188
steel bridge over water with cityscape and skyline in portland.

Oregon

  • Child care annual cost: $10,039
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,333
  • Difference in annual cost: $1,706

Des Moines Iowa skyline with bridge at sunset

Iowa

  • Child care annual cost: $8,092
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,450
  • Difference in annual cost: $1,642
Wichita, Kansas downtown skyline during Autumn, with Autumn trees in the foreground.

Kansas

  • Child care annual cost: $6,555
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,089
  • Difference in annual cost: $1,466
San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown city skyline

Texas

  • Child care annual cost: $8,073
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,663
  • Difference in annual cost: $1,410

Billings Montana skyline

Montana

  • Child care annual cost: $6,886
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,589
  • Difference in annual cost: $1,297
Anchorage Alaska skyline with moose

Alaska

  • Child care annual cost: $8,646
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,455
  • Difference in annual cost: $1,191
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

Wisconsin

  • Child care annual cost: $7,554
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,408
  • Difference in annual cost: $1,146

Cheyenne downtown skyline with train cars, houses, and trees in view.

Wyoming

  • Child care annual cost: $5,754
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,628
  • Difference in annual cost: $1,126
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

  • Child care annual cost: $9,656
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,627
  • Difference in annual cost: $1,029
Augusta, Maine

Maine

  • Child care annual cost: $8,202
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,190
  • Difference in annual cost: $1,012

Aerial Shot of Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota at Sunset

Minnesota

  • Child care annual cost: $9,350
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,387
  • Difference in annual cost: $963
Tulsa skyline with a park, pond, and fountains in the foreground.

Oklahoma

  • Child care annual cost: $7,109
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,302
  • Difference in annual cost: $807

Arkansas

  • Child care annual cost: $5,521
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,280
  • Difference in annual cost: $241

Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at sunrise on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Child care annual cost: $5,783
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,551
  • Difference in annual cost: $232
Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Child care annual cost: $9,332
  • In-state college tuition annual cost: $9,146
  • Difference in annual cost: $186

All data is sourced from NetCredit and is accurate as of June 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition

