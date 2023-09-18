28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition

Many parents and parents-to-be know that college can be a major expense, but they may be underestimating a major cost that comes much sooner in a child's life -- child care. A recent study conducted by NetCredit found that in most states, child care actually costs more than college, with child care costing $1,031 more than public college tuition on average across the states.

Here's a look at all of the states where child care is a larger financial burden than college tuition.

Hawaii

Child care annual cost: $21,016

$21,016 In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,021

$5,021 Difference in annual cost: $15,995

New York

Child care annual cost: $23,231

$23,231 In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,280

$7,280 Difference in annual cost: $15,951

California

Child care annual cost: $9,881

$9,881 In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,019

$3,019 Difference in annual cost: $6,862

North Carolina

Child care annual cost: $9,123

$9,123 In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,370

$3,370 Difference in annual cost: $5,753

Washington

Child care annual cost: $10,812

$10,812 In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,164

$6,164 Difference in annual cost: $4,648

Georgia

Child care annual cost: $9,464

$9,464 In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,835

$4,835 Difference in annual cost: $4,629

New Jersey

Child care annual cost: $14,438

$14,438 In-state college tuition annual cost: $10,212

$10,212 Difference in annual cost: $4,226

Arizona

Child care annual cost: $8,322

$8,322 In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,898

$4,898 Difference in annual cost: $3,424

New Mexico

Child care annual cost: $6,949

$6,949 In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,757

$3,757 Difference in annual cost: $3,192

Florida

Child care annual cost: $6,810

$6,810 In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,802

$3,802 Difference in annual cost: $3,008

Virginia

Child care annual cost: $11,316

$11,316 In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,721

$8,721 Difference in annual cost: $2,595

Massachusetts

Child care annual cost: $11,554

$11,554 In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,980

$8,980 Difference in annual cost: $2,574

Colorado

Child care annual cost: $9,291

$9,291 In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,103

$7,103 Difference in annual cost: $2,188

Oregon

Child care annual cost: $10,039

$10,039 In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,333

$8,333 Difference in annual cost: $1,706

Iowa

Child care annual cost: $8,092

$8,092 In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,450

$6,450 Difference in annual cost: $1,642

Kansas

Child care annual cost: $6,555

$6,555 In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,089

$5,089 Difference in annual cost: $1,466

Texas

Child care annual cost: $8,073

$8,073 In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,663

$6,663 Difference in annual cost: $1,410

Montana

Child care annual cost: $6,886

$6,886 In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,589

$5,589 Difference in annual cost: $1,297

Alaska

Child care annual cost: $8,646

$8,646 In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,455

$7,455 Difference in annual cost: $1,191

Wisconsin

Child care annual cost: $7,554

$7,554 In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,408

$6,408 Difference in annual cost: $1,146

Wyoming

Child care annual cost: $5,754

$5,754 In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,628

$4,628 Difference in annual cost: $1,126

Maryland

Child care annual cost: $9,656

$9,656 In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,627

$8,627 Difference in annual cost: $1,029

Maine

Child care annual cost: $8,202

$8,202 In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,190

$7,190 Difference in annual cost: $1,012

Minnesota

Child care annual cost: $9,350

$9,350 In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,387

$8,387 Difference in annual cost: $963

Oklahoma

Child care annual cost: $7,109

$7,109 In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,302

$6,302 Difference in annual cost: $807

Arkansas

Child care annual cost: $5,521

$5,521 In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,280

$5,280 Difference in annual cost: $241

Nevada

Child care annual cost: $5,783

$5,783 In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,551

$5,551 Difference in annual cost: $232

Connecticut

Child care annual cost: $9,332

$9,332 In-state college tuition annual cost: $9,146

$9,146 Difference in annual cost: $186

All data is sourced from NetCredit and is accurate as of June 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition

