28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition

Many parents and parents-to-be know that college can be a major expense, but they may be underestimating a major cost that comes much sooner in a child's life -- child care. A recent study conducted by NetCredit found that in most states, child care actually costs more than college, with child care costing $1,031 more than public college tuition on average across the states.
Here's a look at all of the states where child care is a larger financial burden than college tuition.
Hawaii
- Child care annual cost: $21,016
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,021
- Difference in annual cost: $15,995
New York
- Child care annual cost: $23,231
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,280
- Difference in annual cost: $15,951
California
- Child care annual cost: $9,881
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,019
- Difference in annual cost: $6,862
North Carolina
- Child care annual cost: $9,123
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,370
- Difference in annual cost: $5,753
Washington
- Child care annual cost: $10,812
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,164
- Difference in annual cost: $4,648
Georgia
- Child care annual cost: $9,464
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,835
- Difference in annual cost: $4,629
New Jersey
- Child care annual cost: $14,438
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $10,212
- Difference in annual cost: $4,226
Arizona
- Child care annual cost: $8,322
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,898
- Difference in annual cost: $3,424
New Mexico
- Child care annual cost: $6,949
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,757
- Difference in annual cost: $3,192
Florida
- Child care annual cost: $6,810
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $3,802
- Difference in annual cost: $3,008
Virginia
- Child care annual cost: $11,316
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,721
- Difference in annual cost: $2,595
Massachusetts
- Child care annual cost: $11,554
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,980
- Difference in annual cost: $2,574
Colorado
- Child care annual cost: $9,291
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,103
- Difference in annual cost: $2,188
Oregon
- Child care annual cost: $10,039
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,333
- Difference in annual cost: $1,706
Iowa
- Child care annual cost: $8,092
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,450
- Difference in annual cost: $1,642
Kansas
- Child care annual cost: $6,555
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,089
- Difference in annual cost: $1,466
Texas
- Child care annual cost: $8,073
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,663
- Difference in annual cost: $1,410
Montana
- Child care annual cost: $6,886
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,589
- Difference in annual cost: $1,297
Alaska
- Child care annual cost: $8,646
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,455
- Difference in annual cost: $1,191
Wisconsin
- Child care annual cost: $7,554
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,408
- Difference in annual cost: $1,146
Wyoming
- Child care annual cost: $5,754
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $4,628
- Difference in annual cost: $1,126
Maryland
- Child care annual cost: $9,656
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,627
- Difference in annual cost: $1,029
Maine
- Child care annual cost: $8,202
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $7,190
- Difference in annual cost: $1,012
Minnesota
- Child care annual cost: $9,350
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $8,387
- Difference in annual cost: $963
Oklahoma
- Child care annual cost: $7,109
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $6,302
- Difference in annual cost: $807
Arkansas
- Child care annual cost: $5,521
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,280
- Difference in annual cost: $241
Nevada
- Child care annual cost: $5,783
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $5,551
- Difference in annual cost: $232
Connecticut
- Child care annual cost: $9,332
- In-state college tuition annual cost: $9,146
- Difference in annual cost: $186
All data is sourced from NetCredit and is accurate as of June 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 28 States Where Child Care Costs More Than College Tuition
