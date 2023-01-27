28% of Workers Worry They Won't Be Able to Find a Job in Today's Economy. Here Are 4 Tips to Get Hired

In 2020, U.S. unemployment levels soared as jobs were rapidly shed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But we've come a long way since then. And these days, the national unemployment rate is low, and the labor market is nice and solid.

But it's hard to ignore all of those big tech layoffs that have been in the news. And in a recent Monster survey, 28% of workers said they'd be hesitant to quit a job after a short period of time because they're worried about finding a new one in today's economy.

Now, the reality is that a lot of companies are still hiring. But with recession talk in the news, it's easy to see why so many people are getting spooked.

In fact, financial experts have been warning consumers for months to boost their savings account balances in case economic conditions start to decline. So it's easy to see why you may not feel so confident about getting a new job these days. If you do these things, however, you might find that you're able to get hired once you decide to take that leap.

1. Expand your skill set

The more skills you're able to offer prospective employers, the more likely you are to get hired once you decide you're ready to get a new job. Assess your current skills and identify those that are missing within the context of your industry, current role, and desired role. Learning something new could help you set yourself apart from other candidates who may be vying for similar jobs.

2. Present an exciting resume

A boring resume is one that hiring managers might gloss over. Jazz up your resume with action verbs and numbers. If you helped boost sales by 20% last year, say so. That's more likely to catch an employer's eye.

3. Talk yourself up in your cover letter

Your cover letter isn't the time to be modest. Rather, it's your opportunity to tell prospective employers how awesome you are and what you bring to the table. Don't hesitate to talk up the qualities that make you unique -- as a person and an employee. And also, feel free to share a short but meaningful story of a recent work-related achievement so your potential employer can get a sense of what you're truly capable of.

4. Take full advantage of networking opportunities

Sometimes, knowing the right people could be your ticket to getting hired. If you decide to pursue a new job, blast that desire out to everyone you know. Ask friends, neighbors, and former colleagues to put your resume in front of the right people. And put yourself out there by attending networking events in your area and for your industry. Making new contacts during a job search could really go a long way.

Finding a job may not be as difficult as you'd expect it to be in today's economy. But that doesn't mean you won't face some challenges. Employ these tips, and you might have a much easier time landing an offer.

