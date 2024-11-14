28 Analysts Have This To Say About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) underwent analysis by 28 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 20 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 12 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $1156.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $1300.00 and a low estimate of $895.00. Experiencing a 3.64% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $1199.85.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Neutral $895.00 - Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $1000.00 $1150.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1184.00 $1235.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $1215.00 $1260.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Overweight $1065.00 $1080.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $1195.00 $1242.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $1190.00 $1300.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $1126.00 $1137.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1260.00 $1260.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $1175.00 $1250.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $1150.00 $1200.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $1015.00 $1015.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Overweight $1080.00 $1220.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1050.00 $1200.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1260.00 $1260.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $1137.00 $1200.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1260.00 $1252.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $1252.00 $1282.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $1300.00 $1300.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Maintains Buy $1200.00 $1200.00 David Risinger Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $1077.00 $1175.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $1200.00 $1200.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1282.00 $1282.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $1015.00 $1015.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $1015.00 $1015.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $1282.00 $1250.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $1250.00 $1250.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1242.00 $1166.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 36.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

