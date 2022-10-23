27%of this TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of TPI Composites, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TPIC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TPI Composites

The Chairman of the Board, Steven Lockard, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$19.00 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$9.46. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Steven Lockard was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7.34k shares worth US$107k. But insiders sold 139.55k shares worth US$2.6m. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At TPI Composites Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at TPI Composites. Specifically, Chairman of the Board Steven Lockard ditched US$2.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does TPI Composites Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.0% of TPI Composites shares, worth about US$7.2m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At TPI Composites Tell Us?

An insider sold TPI Composites shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of TPI Composites.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

