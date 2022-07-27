270% earnings growth over 1 year has not materialized into gains for Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) shareholders over that period

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 47%. That's well below the market decline of 15%. Because Playtika Holding hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 31% in the last three months.

Since Playtika Holding has shed US$371m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Playtika Holding share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Playtika Holding's revenue is actually up 5.8% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:PLTK Earnings and Revenue Growth July 27th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Playtika Holding will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Playtika Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 47% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 31%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Playtika Holding (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Playtika Holding is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

