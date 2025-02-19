News & Insights

Personal Finance

27 States Where You Can Retire for 20 Years on Less Than $1 Million

February 19, 2025 — 11:05 am EST

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

A question for a number of overlapping generations at the moment is how reliable Social Security will be in the future, how long it will last and how much savings will be necessary to create a comfortable retirement

Check Out: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

Learn More: 4 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

It’s a concern that is also dictated not just by Social Security funding or the size of a savings account, but by location. To put it simply, some states are very expensive to live in and will drain retirement savings quickly, while other states are rather inexpensive and affordable for the long term.

For that reason, GOBankingRates has crunched a variety of numbers (cost of living, healthcare costs, state economies, mortgage rates, Social Security benefits) to determine the 27 states in America in which a retiree can cruise in a comfortable 20-year retirement for less than $1 million.

Also see where you can retire for 25 years for that amount. 

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,599
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $951,593
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,401,790

Discover More: 4 Things You’ll Be Happy You Upgraded in Retirement

Find Out: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid Of First

Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,488
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $949,365
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,399,561

Read More: America’s 30 Safest and Wealthiest Retirement Towns

North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $80,935
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $903,726
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,353,923
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $89,501
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $889,631
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,339,828
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $87,554
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $850,965
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,300,891
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,827
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $816,151
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,266,348

Read Next: 10 Little Luxuries To Stay Away From in Retirement

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,459
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $808,779
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,258,975
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $111,328
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $805,701
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,255,898
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,702
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $793,646
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,243,843
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,451
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $788,630
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,238,827

Explore More: 5 Southern States Where $750,000 in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,406
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $767,734
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,217,931
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $81,739
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $734,378
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,184,575
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $80,935
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $718,307
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,168,504
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $79,958
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $698,758
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,148,955

Check Out: 10 Steps To Prepare for Retirement

Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,613
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $651,857
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,102,054
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,275
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $645,105
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,095,302
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,431
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $628,219
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,078,415
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,058
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $620,769
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,070,966

Find More: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots

An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,527
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $590,147
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,040,344
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,293
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $585,465
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,035,662
Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $73,678
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $573,163
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,023,360
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,899
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $557,577
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,007,774

Discover More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,010
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $539,812
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,990,009
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,971
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $499,020
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $949,217
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,517
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $489,937
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $940,133

Find Out: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $67,151
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $442,620
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $892,817
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable living: $66,745
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $434,501
  • Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $884,697

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount you need to save monthly in order to retire comfortably. First, GOBankingRates found each state’s total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes for grocery, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous, as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each state was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for October 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living were calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living was doubled in order to find the amount needed to live comfortably. The average Social Security benefits were sourced from the Social Security Administration for each state. Using the average Social Security benefits as well as the total cost of living comfortably, the amount needed to live comfortably after Social Security benefits can be calculated. A variety of ages were used to calculate savings; started saving at 20, 25 and 30, the age of retirement is 65, and the life expectancy is 80, 85 and 90 years old. The amount needed before and after Social Security benefits was calculated for each age of starting savings and each age of life expectancy. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 15, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 27 States Where You Can Retire for 20 Years on Less Than $1 Million

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.