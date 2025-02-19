27 States Where You Can Retire for 20 Years on Less Than $1 Million

A question for a number of overlapping generations at the moment is how reliable Social Security will be in the future, how long it will last and how much savings will be necessary to create a comfortable retirement.
Check Out: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns
Learn More: 4 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work
It’s a concern that is also dictated not just by Social Security funding or the size of a savings account, but by location. To put it simply, some states are very expensive to live in and will drain retirement savings quickly, while other states are rather inexpensive and affordable for the long term.
For that reason, GOBankingRates has crunched a variety of numbers (cost of living, healthcare costs, state economies, mortgage rates, Social Security benefits) to determine the 27 states in America in which a retiree can cruise in a comfortable 20-year retirement for less than $1 million.
Also see where you can retire for 25 years for that amount.
Minnesota
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,599
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $951,593
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,401,790
Discover More: 4 Things You’ll Be Happy You Upgraded in Retirement
Find Out: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid Of First
Wyoming
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,488
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $949,365
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,399,561
Read More: America’s 30 Safest and Wealthiest Retirement Towns
North Carolina
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $80,935
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $903,726
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,353,923
Georgia
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $89,501
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $889,631
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,339,828
Wisconsin
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $87,554
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $850,965
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,300,891
South Dakota
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,827
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $816,151
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,266,348
Read Next: 10 Little Luxuries To Stay Away From in Retirement
Texas
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,459
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $808,779
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,258,975
New Mexico
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $111,328
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $805,701
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,255,898
South Carolina
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,702
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $793,646
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,243,843
Tennessee
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,451
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $788,630
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,238,827
Explore More: 5 Southern States Where $750,000 in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest
Illinois
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,406
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $767,734
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,217,931
Pennsylvania
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $81,739
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $734,378
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,184,575
North Dakota
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $80,935
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $718,307
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,168,504
Nebraska
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $79,958
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $698,758
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,148,955
Check Out: 10 Steps To Prepare for Retirement
Indiana
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,613
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $651,857
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,102,054
Michigan
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,275
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $645,105
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,095,302
Missouri
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,431
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $628,219
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,078,415
Ohio
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,058
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $620,769
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,070,966
Find More: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots
Iowa
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,527
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $590,147
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,040,344
Kansas
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,293
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $585,465
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,035,662
Alabama
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $73,678
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $573,163
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,023,360
Kentucky
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,899
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $557,577
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,007,774
Discover More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Oklahoma
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,010
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $539,812
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,990,009
Louisiana
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,971
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $499,020
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $949,217
Arkansas
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,517
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $489,937
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $940,133
Find Out: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Mississippi
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $67,151
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $442,620
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $892,817
West Virginia
- Annual cost of a comfortable living: $66,745
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $434,501
- Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $884,697
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount you need to save monthly in order to retire comfortably. First, GOBankingRates found each state’s total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes for grocery, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous, as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each state was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for October 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living were calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living was doubled in order to find the amount needed to live comfortably. The average Social Security benefits were sourced from the Social Security Administration for each state. Using the average Social Security benefits as well as the total cost of living comfortably, the amount needed to live comfortably after Social Security benefits can be calculated. A variety of ages were used to calculate savings; started saving at 20, 25 and 30, the age of retirement is 65, and the life expectancy is 80, 85 and 90 years old. The amount needed before and after Social Security benefits was calculated for each age of starting savings and each age of life expectancy. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 15, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 4 SUVs That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Early 2025
- The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
- 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
- 4 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 27 States Where You Can Retire for 20 Years on Less Than $1 Million
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.