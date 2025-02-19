27 States Where You Can Retire for 20 Years on Less Than $1 Million

A question for a number of overlapping generations at the moment is how reliable Social Security will be in the future, how long it will last and how much savings will be necessary to create a comfortable retirement.

It’s a concern that is also dictated not just by Social Security funding or the size of a savings account, but by location. To put it simply, some states are very expensive to live in and will drain retirement savings quickly, while other states are rather inexpensive and affordable for the long term.

For that reason, GOBankingRates has crunched a variety of numbers (cost of living, healthcare costs, state economies, mortgage rates, Social Security benefits) to determine the 27 states in America in which a retiree can cruise in a comfortable 20-year retirement for less than $1 million.

Also see where you can retire for 25 years for that amount.

Minnesota

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,599

$92,599 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $951,593

$951,593 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,401,790

Wyoming

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $92,488

$92,488 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $949,365

$949,365 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,399,561

North Carolina

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $80,935

$80,935 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $903,726

$903,726 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,353,923

Georgia

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $89,501

$89,501 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $889,631

$889,631 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,339,828

Wisconsin

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $87,554

$87,554 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $850,965

$850,965 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,300,891

South Dakota

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,827

$85,827 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $816,151

$816,151 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,266,348

Texas

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $85,459

$85,459 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $808,779

$808,779 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,258,975

New Mexico

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $111,328

$111,328 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $805,701

$805,701 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,255,898

South Carolina

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,702

$84,702 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $793,646

$793,646 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,243,843

Tennessee

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,451

$84,451 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $788,630

$788,630 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,238,827

Illinois

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $84,406

$84,406 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $767,734

$767,734 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,217,931

Pennsylvania

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $81,739

$81,739 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $734,378

$734,378 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,184,575

North Dakota

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $80,935

$80,935 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $718,307

$718,307 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,168,504

Nebraska

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $79,958

$79,958 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $698,758

$698,758 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,148,955

Indiana

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,613

$77,613 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $651,857

$651,857 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,102,054

Michigan

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $77,275

$77,275 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $645,105

$645,105 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,095,302

Missouri

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,431

$76,431 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $628,219

$628,219 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,078,415

Ohio

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $76,058

$76,058 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $620,769

$620,769 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,070,966

Iowa

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,527

$74,527 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $590,147

$590,147 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,040,344

Kansas

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $74,293

$74,293 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $585,465

$585,465 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,035,662

Alabama

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $73,678

$73,678 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $573,163

$573,163 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,023,360

Kentucky

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,899

$72,899 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $557,577

$557,577 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,007,774

Oklahoma

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $72,010

$72,010 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $539,812

$539,812 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $1,990,009

Louisiana

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,971

$69,971 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $499,020

$499,020 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $949,217

Arkansas

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $69,517

$69,517 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $489,937

$489,937 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $940,133

Mississippi

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $67,151

$67,151 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $442,620

$442,620 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $892,817

West Virginia

Annual cost of a comfortable living: $66,745

$66,745 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement with Social Security: $434,501

$434,501 Cost of 20 years of comfortable retirement without Social Security: $884,697

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the amount you need to save monthly in order to retire comfortably. First, GOBankingRates found each state’s total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data, the percentage of the population ages 65 and over was calculated. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost-of-living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes for grocery, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous, as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each state was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for October 2024. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living were calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living was doubled in order to find the amount needed to live comfortably. The average Social Security benefits were sourced from the Social Security Administration for each state. Using the average Social Security benefits as well as the total cost of living comfortably, the amount needed to live comfortably after Social Security benefits can be calculated. A variety of ages were used to calculate savings; started saving at 20, 25 and 30, the age of retirement is 65, and the life expectancy is 80, 85 and 90 years old. The amount needed before and after Social Security benefits was calculated for each age of starting savings and each age of life expectancy. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 15, 2024.

